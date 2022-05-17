Child killed after mother's car ran over him

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A kid is dead after a collision with his mom’s car. A 9-year-old boy who was playfully racing his mom’s car back from the mailbox on foot one minute, and then he tripped and fell.

Metro says the kid was transported to Sunrise Trauma before succumbing to his injuries.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police says a minor is deceased after collision in East Las Vegas

"No impairment expected at this time. It just appears to be an unfortunate, terrible accident," said LVMPD Traffic Bureau Captain, Jeff Coday.

This story may sound familiar. Last Friday, another kid was run over by his sister while skateboarding while also hanging on to the car.

LVMPD says this is still an ongoing investigation.

This happened on the east side in the 6300 hundred block of Pavestone Lane. Not far from Las Vegas High School, between Charleston Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. This is about five minutes from the accident involving the boy getting run over by his sister.

Here, a little boy’s family grieves for the life he could have had.