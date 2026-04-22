Impairment suspect after driver hits 'stranded motorist' on 215 beltway in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southbound lanes of the 215 beltway were closed Tuesday night after a stranded motorist was hit by a car, according to Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol.

State police tell us the collision was reported just after 9 p.m. and prompted the closure at Ann Road.

A spokesperson tells us a stranded motorist was working in his Infiniti sedan on the side of the road when he was hit by a Kia sedan.

The motorist was transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries. State police did not immediately specify the severity of the injuries.

The driver of the Kia was arrested on suspicion of impairment, state police say.

Additional details were not immediately available at the time of this report. We'll share updates as we learn more.

