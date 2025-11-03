Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

I-15 South Widening Project brings lane reductions and ramp closures

Road Closure
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps
A portion of a street is under construction in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.
Road Closure
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation will be reducing lanes and closing on and off-ramps as part of the I-15 South Widening Project starting Sunday.

Sunday, Nov. 2 to Friday, Nov. 7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • North and southbound I-15 reduced to two lanes between Sloan Road and Starr Avenue
  • Intermittent on and off-ramp closures along north and southbound I-15 between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Sloan Road

NDOT recommends drivers use caution when driving through work zones or take alternate routes.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.