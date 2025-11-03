I-15 South Widening Project brings lane reductions and ramp closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation will be reducing lanes and closing on and off-ramps as part of the I-15 South Widening Project starting Sunday.

Sunday, Nov. 2 to Friday, Nov. 7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



North and southbound I-15 reduced to two lanes between Sloan Road and Starr Avenue

Intermittent on and off-ramp closures along north and southbound I-15 between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Sloan Road

NDOT recommends drivers use caution when driving through work zones or take alternate routes.