I-15 South Widening Project brings lane and ramp reductions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Road construction is a familiar sight in Las Vegas, and this Sunday marks the start of more lane and ramp closures.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing upcoming lane and ramp closures on Interstate 15 as part of the I-15 South Widening Project.

Starting Sunday, Oct.26, to Friday, Oct.31, there will be:



North and southbound 1-15 reduced to two lanes from Sloan Road to Warm Springs Road.

Intermittent on and off-ramp closures along north and southbound I-15 between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Sloan Road.

Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes.

