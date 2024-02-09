Watch Now
Hit-and-run suspected in death of man found lying in street near Lake Mead, Losee

Posted at 7:46 AM, Feb 09, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man found lying in the street in east Las Vegas early Friday morning is the suspected victim of a hit-and-run.

Police say they were alerted to the crime after a bus driver saw the man lying in the street next to a bicycle in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Losee Road.

That was at approximately 2:30 a.m. According to police, the collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of Lake Mead, just before the intersection with Losee.

Medical personnel declared the man dead at the scene and detectives were called in to investigate.

As of this report, police did not have a description of the vehicle or driver they're looking for in connection with the man's death.

Drivers were advised to expect delays in the area while the investigation continues.

