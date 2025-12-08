Hit-and-run crash kills pedestrian near Flamingo and Decatur Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian near Flamingo Road west of Decatur Boulevard on Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 5:36 a.m. when a pedestrian was crossing Flamingo Road outside of a marked and implied crosswalk. Another man was traveling westbound on Flamingo Road, west of Decatur Boulevard, when the pedestrian crossed paths with the a car and was struck, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The driver failed to stop.

Medical crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The driver was eventually located and arrested for hit-and-run-related charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595. Alternatively, you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visiting their website here.