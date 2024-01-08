Henderson public safety leaders give update on crash that killed 3 people

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Monday afternoon, Henderson public safety leaders are expected give an update on a fatal collision.

Henderson Police Department Deputy Chief Jonathon Boucher and Henderson Fire Department Chief Shawn White were scheduled to share new information in a press conference at 1 p.m.

In a press release announcing the event, a spokesperson for Henderson's police department didn't specify when the crash occurred, but said "three community members tragically lost their lives."

Media members were instructed to assemble at the intersection of Lake Mead Parkway and Cadence Drive to hear from both officials.

Channel 13 will carry a live feed of this press conference at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.