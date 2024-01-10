Henderson police issue 200+ citations during latest campaign targeting impaired drivers

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police reportedly stopped 236 motorists during its most recent campaign targeting impaired drivers, according to a department announcement.

Of those stops, HPD reported that 226 citations were issued from Dec. 16, 2023, to Jan. 3, 2024.

Those citations included five arrests for DUI, 66 citations for speeding, 10 citations for distracted driving (such as cellphone use), and 150 citations for other various traffic-related offenses.

This campaign — the third of its kind for HPD — was made possible by a grant of $196,000 from the Nevada Department of Public Safety – Office of Traffic Safety for the 2024 Joining Forces program, according to HPD.

"The grant provides funding for enhanced enforcement and education to reduce deaths and injuries on Nevada roadways. Enforcement events during the year focus on pedestrian safety, seat belt use, speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving," the department noted in a release.