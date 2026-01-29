Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heads up: NDOT'S I-215 Preservation Project to bring ramp closures in February

I-215 closures for marathon work weekend
I-215 closures for marathon work weekend
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Planning on taking the Warm Springs Road on-ramp at the start of February? You might want to plan a different route to avoid these closures.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has shared their work schedule for the I-215 Preservation Project, which they say will "improve nearly 4 miles of I-215 between the I-15 interchange and Windmill Lane."

NDOT said that motorists can expect the Warm Springs on-ramp to westbound I-215 and the Warm Springs on-ramp to northbound Airport Connector to be closed from 9 p.m. on Feb. to 5 a.m. on Feb. 2.

According to NDOT, this schedule is subject to change "due to weather or other factors." Exercise caution when driving through work zones, and plan alternate routes.

