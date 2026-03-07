Heads up: I-15 at Sloan Road to see overnight lane reductions, NDOT shares

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — I-15 drivers, you might want to plan your routes ahead of time this weekend.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has shared additional work dates for I-15 at Sloan Road for repair and refurbishment of the pavement in the area.

Starting Sunday, Mar. 8 through Monday, Mar. 9, NDOT said that north and southbound I-15 will be reduced to a single lane at the Sloan Road interchange.

This schedule may change due to weather and other factors, according to NDOT. Use caution when traveling through work zones, and use alternate routes when possible.