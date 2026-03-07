Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heads up: I-15 at Sloan Road to see overnight lane reductions, NDOT shares

South Las Vegas Blvd (Sloan Road & I-15)
Jim Flint/KTNV
Signage on South Las Vegas Boulevard near Sloan Road &amp; Interstate 15. (June 22, 2025)
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — I-15 drivers, you might want to plan your routes ahead of time this weekend.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has shared additional work dates for I-15 at Sloan Road for repair and refurbishment of the pavement in the area.

Starting Sunday, Mar. 8 through Monday, Mar. 9, NDOT said that north and southbound I-15 will be reduced to a single lane at the Sloan Road interchange.

This schedule may change due to weather and other factors, according to NDOT. Use caution when traveling through work zones, and use alternate routes when possible.

