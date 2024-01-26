Harmon Half Interchange at Interstate 15 to partially reopen on Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the Tropicana, Interstate 15 project gets ready to move into its next phase, transportation officials are ready to open a new half interchange at Interstate 15 and Harmon Avenue.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Jan. 26, motorists traveling on I-15 northbound will be able to access eastbound Harmon Avenue. That will direct traffic towards the Strip. Motorists traveling eastbound on Harmon will be able to access southbound I-15.

Nevada Department Of Transportation

RELATED LINK: More disruptions expected for I-15, Tropicana project ahead of the Super Bowl

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, those traffic patterns will be place until the traffic signal at the top of the offramp becomes fully operational, which could take about a week. Right now, drivers will be able to turn right at the top of the ramp, allowing movement to eastbound Harmon Avenue. The interchange will be closed nightly between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. until Feb. 1.

The complete interchange is scheduled to be operational by Feb. 1 and grant drivers access from northbound I-15 to eastbound and westbound Harmon, and allowing those on Harmon access to southbound I-15. As part of the half interchange design, there will be no access from Harmon to northbound I-15 and vice versa.

NDOT is also reminding drivers that as part of the next phase, crews will be demolishing the south half of the Tropicana Avenue bridge over I-15. Between Feb. 16 and Feb. 19, the following traffic changes will be in place:



I-15 fully closed in both directions between Russell Road and Flamingo Road

Tropicana Avenue will be fully closed in both directions between New York New York and Dean Martin Drive

All on/off ramps at I-15 & Tropicana Avenue will be closed

You can see the latest I-15 Trop updates on NDOT's app.