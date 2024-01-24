NDOT reworking 'Dropicana' project to help locals during Super Bowl traffic surge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Super Bowl will be hosted in Las Vegas in just 19 days. With the big game, comes several road closures and traffic delays.

Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is changing one of their major projects to alleviate traffic.

This will change how people travel across the Tropicana Avenue bridge.

NDOT Public Information Officer Justin Hopkins tells Channel 13, crews will re-open lanes on the north side of the Tropicana Bridge come February 1. That portion of the bridge has been closed since 2022.

Some locals say there's too many construction projects and they get confused on how to navigate it all.

"It is a little confusing and then with the weather with the wetness and the weird turn, it's a little inconvenient but hopefully it's wrapped up soon," said Las Vegas local Meeka Arriola.

Arriola says she's sick of having to drive though traffic constantly.

"I wish they would kind of put a pause on putting new stuff in Vegas so we can just live a little normal, but what can you do, it's Vegas," said Arriola.

Click here to see a map from Clark County showing all of the construction projects going on. The orange lines represent on-going projects impacting traffic flow.

The project NDOT is changing involves Tropicana Avenue and I-15, it's known as Dropicana.

Hopkins says it will still take another year to complete the entire project, but the agency is changing its plans to alleviate traffic during the Super Bowl.

"Leading up to the Super Bowl and during the Super Bowl, there will be a new traffic pattern here," said Hopkins.

Tropicana Avenue between New York-New York and Dean Martin Drive will be closed January 27 at 1 a.m. - February 1 at 9 a.m.

NDOT will then open up three lanes on both sides of the Tropicana Bridge from February 1 at 9 a.m. - February 14 at 9 p.m.

NDOT will then enact the full bridge closure of Tropicana Avenue between New York-New York and Dean Martin Drive February 14 at 9 p.m. - February 20 at 5 a.m.

This will also include freeway closures from February 16 at 9 p.m. - February 19 at 5 a.m.



"The night of February 16th, we start what we call Dropicana 2.0 and it's a big deal, we know it's going to be a regional traffic event. That includes the full closure of I-15 in both directions between Russell to the South and Flamingo to the north," said Hopkins.

Hopkins says they will then work on demolishing and rebuilding the south side of the bridge, just like what they did with the north side. The bridge construction is expected to be completed this summer.

The entire project including removing the intersection at Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue, is expected to be completed early 2025.

Hopkins says NDOT understands there's a lot of driver frustration surrounding the construction around town, and says they are trying to alleviate that stress for drivers.

There is also a new phone application I15Trop from NDOT showing all the construction information and closures for Dropicana.