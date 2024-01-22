More disruptions expected for I-15, Tropicana project ahead of the Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the Interstate 15, Tropicana project advances, major changes are set to take place starting this Friday. Construction crews will unveil a new off- and on-ramp at Harmon ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Starting Friday, the I-15, Harmon Avenue half interchange will open, allowing drivers to exit Harmon from I-15 northbound and access I-15 southbound using Harmon. The Nevada Department of Transportation said this interchange opening is significant as Tropicana over I-15 and its exits will shut down on Friday at midnight.

Crews will reconfigure Tropicana in preparation for the Super Bowl and it will reopen with three lanes in both directions after the weekend in time for the big game.

NDOT warns drivers of more changes in the project's future post-Super Bowl, including a complete shutdown of I-15 the weekend following the event.

Here is a look at other scheduled closures:

