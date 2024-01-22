More disruptions expected for I-15, Tropicana project ahead of the Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the Interstate 15, Tropicana project advances, major changes are set to take place starting this Friday. Construction crews will unveil a new off- and on-ramp at Harmon ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
Starting Friday, the I-15, Harmon Avenue half interchange will open, allowing drivers to exit Harmon from I-15 northbound and access I-15 southbound using Harmon. The Nevada Department of Transportation said this interchange opening is significant as Tropicana over I-15 and its exits will shut down on Friday at midnight.
Crews will reconfigure Tropicana in preparation for the Super Bowl and it will reopen with three lanes in both directions after the weekend in time for the big game.
NDOT warns drivers of more changes in the project's future post-Super Bowl, including a complete shutdown of I-15 the weekend following the event.
Here is a look at other scheduled closures:
- On Jan. 27, starting at 1 a.m., Tropicana will be closed between Dean Martin Drive and New York New York. All I-15 ramps that access Tropicana will also be closed so NDOT can work on improvements ahead of the game.
- On Feb. 1., starting at 9 a.m., Tropicana will reopen with three lanes in each direction over I-15. Because the north and south sides of the road are now at different heights, there will be no left turns from either direction. Also, two previously closed ramps will be reopened: the I-15 southbound off-ramp to Tropicana westbound and the on-ramp to I-15 northbound.
- On Feb., 14, starting at 9 p.m., Tropicana and all ramps will be closed again as NDOT works to remove the temporary Super Bowl set-up and get ready for the beginning of Phase 3 of construction.
- From Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. through Feb. 19 at 5 a.m., I-15 northbound and southbound will be fully closed between Flamingo and Russell for bridge demolition on Tropicana and to switch traffic to the north side of the road.
On Feb. 20 at 5 a.m, Tropicana will reopen with two lanes in each direction as Phase Three of this project begins. The north side ramps will reopen but the on-ramp to I-15 southbound and the I-15 northbound off-ramp to Tropicana will be closed and remain closed until the Fall of 2024 while construction activities shift to the south side of the bridge.