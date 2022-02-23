Full list of RTC transit detours during Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is planning several route detours to accommodate multiple street closures for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Detours and road closures are expected from around 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The RTC says transit riders can expect delays on many routes that travel through downtown Las Vegas and the resort corridor due to the detours and increased traffic during this time.

Riders are urged to allow extra time for their commute.

List of detours

DEUCE ON THE STRIP There will be NO service on Las Vegas Boulevard between downtown Las Vegas and Mandalay Bay.

The Deuce will serve temporary stops along Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive (Industrial). Deuce service in downtown will be accessible on Stewart Ave., two blocks north of the Fremont Street Experience. The Las Vegas Premium Outlets North and South, the Bonneville Transit Center (BTC) and the South Strip Transit Terminal (SSTT) will continue to be served. Partial detours along Las Vegas Blvd. (The Strip) will begin at 9 a.m. Follow signage instructions posted at bus stops.

ROUTE 104 Valley View will be on detour between SSTT and Hacienda. There will be no service in the Russell Road and Las Vegas Blvd. area.

ROUTE 108 Paradise will be on detour between St. Louis and Bonneville, using primarily Maryland Parkway instead of Paradise. Expect trips through this area to take longer than regularly scheduled.

ROUTE 109 Maryland Pkwy. will be on detour between Charleston and the BTC. Route will remain on Maryland Parkway up to Stewart to serve segments not served by Route 208. Expect trips through this area to take longer than regularly scheduled

ROUTE 113 Las Vegas Blvd. North will be detoured to Main Street between BTC and Stewart.

ROUTE 119 Simmons/Koval will not be accessible along Spring Mountain at Las Vegas Blvd. The nearest access to The Strip will be along Koval or Sammy Davis Jr. Route will end at Tropicana. Expect trips south of Sahara to take longer than regularly scheduled.

ROUTE 201 Tropicana service will be disrupted between I-15 and University Center. The nearest access to Las Vegas Blvd. will be at Tropicana and Polaris/Dean Martin.

ROUTE 202 Flamingo service will be disrupted between Valley View and Koval. The nearest access to Las Vegas Blvd. will be at Flamingo and Koval. Expect east-west trips to take longer than regularly scheduled.

ROUTE 203 Spring Mountain/Desert Inn/Lamb will be on detour between Mel Torme and Paradise. The nearest access to Las Vegas Blvd. will be at Spring Mountain and Mel Torme near Fashion Show Mall (for eastbound) and on Desert Inn at Channel 8 Drive or at Spring Mountain and Valley View (for westbound). Expect east-west trips to take longer than regularly scheduled.

ROUTE 206 Charleston will be on detour in the downtown area between BTC and Maryland Parkway. There will be no service on Charleston between Maryland Parkway and Shadow Lane. Expect trips between Shadow Lane and Maryland Parkway to take longer than regularly scheduled.

ROUTE 207 Alta/Stewart will be on detour in the downtown area. Route will use Main Street between Bonneville and Stewart.

ROUTE 208 Washington will be on detour in the downtown area. There will be no service on Clark or Bonneville from the BTC to Maryland Parkway. Route will use Main Street to Stewart to Maryland Parkway.

ROUTE 215 Bonanza will be on detour in the downtown area between BTC and Stewart at 4th St. Route will use Main Street between Stewart and BTC.

BOULDER HIGHWAY EXPRESS (BHX) will be on detour in the downtown area. Route will use Main Street to Ogden.

CENTENNIAL EXPRESS (CX) will not serve Tropicana at Las Vegas Blvd. (Strip area). For closer access to Las Vegas Blvd. (The Strip), use either the Deuce or Route 201.

DOWNTOWN & VETERANS MEDICAL CENTER EXPRESS (DVX) will be on detour in the downtown area between the BTC and U.S. 95. Route will use Main Street between the BTC and Stewart.

SAHARA EXPRESS (SX) eastbound will be on detour between Rancho and Paradise. Westbound will be on detour between Paradise and Teddy. There will be no service along Sahara between Palace Station and Paradise. The closest stop to Las Vegas Blvd. (The Strip) will be at Paradise. Expect east-west travel in this area to take longer than regularly scheduled.

Information provided by the RTC. For more detour information, visit rtcsnv.com/lvmarathon.