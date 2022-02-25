13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Feb. 25-March 3, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Looking for something to do in Las Vegas? Look no further. Below are 13 Things happening in town this week:

1. Blue Oyster Cult at Golden Nugget

Rock legends Blue Oyster Cult is in town for a concert at The Showroom at the Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas. Learn more on livenation.com.



Feb. 25 at 8 p.m.

at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $69 to $149, plus taxes and fees

2. Brazilian Carnaval at SUSHISAMBA

SUSHISAMBA is back with its Carnaval Weekender celebration to mark Brazil’s most extravagant party and expression of music, dance and revelry. The restaurant promises weekend performances including hip-swaying samba dancers and booming batucada drummers, complemented by Carnaval-inspired menu specials and refreshing caipirinhas. For more information or to book visit sushisamba.com.



(all day) — Carnaval-inspired dishes by Corporate Chef John Um and Executive Chef Joel Versola. Toast the night with caipirinhas – the national drink of Brazil. Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 (8 p.m. to close) — Performances by samba dancers, drummers and DJs spinning Brazilian groves

3. Rock 'n' Roll running series

The 2022 Rock 'n' Roll running series is this weekend in Las Vegas. The event kicks off with a concert at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 26 with a 5K race that begins at 5 p.m. nearby on Las Vegas Boulevard and Carson Avenue. The race ends on Fremont Street. At 7 p.m. is the headliner concert at DLVEC, Symphonic Rockshow. Then on Feb. 27 is the half marathon and 10K race day. The race starts at 4:30 p.m. Start Village opens at 2 p.m. behind Planet Hollywood (East Harmon Avenue and Audrie Street) and the finish line is on Las Vegas Boulevard at the Mirage hotel-casino.



is the 5K race and concert in downtown Las Vegas Feb 27. is the half marathon and 10K race on the Las Vegas Strip

4. Catch a show at Brooklyn Bowl

Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas has two special shows this week. On Feb. 25 it's all about angsty punk and emo anthems for Emo Night, then on Feb. 26 hear the hit songs of today’s hottest female artists during Divas of Pop. Is Indie rock more of your thing? Can catch Manchester Orchestra with Foxing and Michigander on March 1. More information is available at brooklynbowl.com.



Emo Night on Feb. 25 — Tickets range from $9.99-$20

— Tickets range from $9.99-$20 Divas of Pop on Feb. 26 — Tickets range from $12-$22.50

— Tickets range from $12-$22.50 Manchester Orchestra on March 1 — Tickets range from $29.50-$45

5. Metallica and Billy Joel at Allegiant Stadium

Two music legends are putting on shows at Allegiant Stadium this weekend. On Friday, Metallica takes the stage. The rock band will be joined by Greta Van Fleet. The next day, on Saturday, Billy Joel performs at the stadium. Learn more or purchase tickets on allegiantstadium.com.



Feb. 25 — Metallica with special guest Greta Van Fleet

— Metallica with special guest Greta Van Fleet Feb. 26 — Billy Joel

6. Vegas Golden Knights Black History Month Game

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, Feb. 26, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. During warmups, the Golden Knights will wear specialty Black History Month jerseys that will be signed and available for purchase through an online auction. Learn more here. Professional boxer and grandson of Muhammad Ali, Nico Ali Walsh, will ring the rally siren after the teams take the ice for the start of the first period. Following the second frame, Broadway in the Hood, a local youth organization, will perform during the intermission. To begin the third period, Roxann McCoy, President of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, will ring the siren at T-Mobile Arena. Official team merchandise for Black History Month is available now at The Arsenal at City National Arena.



Feb. 26 — puck drop at 7 p.m.

7. Cheap Trick at The STRAT

Cheap Trick takes the stage at the STRAT Theater with four shows in early 2022: Friday, Feb. 25, Saturday, Feb. 26, Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5. Learn more on thestrat.com.



Feb. 25, Feb. 26, March 4 and March 5

8. Aces of Comedy: Ray Romano and David Spade

David Spade teams up with Ray Romano for an evening of hilarious banter as they share our stage together. Tickets start at $79.99. All shows start at 10 p.m. Learn more here.



Feb. 25 and Feb. 26

9. Mardi Gras Brunchin’ at The Front Yard at Ellis Island

This weekend, head to The Front Yard at Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery to enjoy Mardi Gras Brunch. On Saturday, February 26, and Sunday, February 27, guests can enjoy the ambiance of a live jazz band in the indoor-outdoor beer garden while they munch on some tasty brunch dishes. Special menu items will include a King Cake Pancakes or Binet Waffles, and brunch lovers can top their meal off with a Green Cucumber Gin & Tonic or a Purple Elderflower Gin Cocktail for $12 apiece. Make reservations via OpenTable.



Feb. 26 and Feb. 27

and Brunch 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

10. An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert

The live concert celebrates the music and legacy of Whitney Houston. Learn more on whitneyvegas.com



All week long

11. Jon Lovitz at the Laugh Factory

Jon Lovitz is in town for some comedy at the Laugh Factory inside the Tropicana hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Tickets on TicketMaster range from $60 to $80+, plus taxes and fees. All shows start at 7 p.m. Learn more on ticketmaster.com.



Feb 28 -March 2 and March 14-16

12. Laughs on Tap at CraftHaus

Enjoy a craft brew and a free night of stand-up comedy featuring Jason Harris, Spiro Siavelis, Penny Prince, Donna Joy, Skylar Schock and Kevin Stevens at CraftHaus Arts District on February 28 at 7 p.m. CraftHaus Arts District is located at 197 E California Ave #130 and the Brewery is located at 7350 Eastgate Dr #110.



Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

13. Katy Perry at Resorts World

Katy Perry's residency "Katy Perry: Play" at The Theater starts at 8 p.m. every night.



Her next shows are March 2, 4 - 5, 11 - 12, 16, 18 - 19

