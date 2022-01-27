13 Action News Community Calendar for Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2022

From things to do with the kids to events that support local businesses and creators — Community Calendar is your go-to weekly list of community-minded events throughout the Las Vegas area.

The Arts District

The Grease Lightning Sock Hop takes place on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Millennium Fandom Bar located at 900 South Las Vegas Boulevard. According to the venue's Facebook event, it will start with a free dance class at 8 p.m. by Justus and Amanda, aka JAM, who will teach beginning lessons with Swing Dance Vegas. Afterward, a turbo-charged Sock Hop where greased hair and poodle skirts are back in style. The venue says the checkered dance floor will be hopping and you know the Pink Ladies will make their appearance known! The event starts at 8 p.m. There is no cover. It is a 21+ only event.

Central Las Vegas

Enjoy a special bilingual storytime for the whole family at the West Charleston Library on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

On Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Clark County Library on 1401 East Flamingo Road, A Public Fit Theatre Company is performing a staged reading of "Skeleton Crew" by Dominque Morisseau. Following the staged reading, artists will continue the conversation with The Buzzz, an interactive discussion between the production cast/crew and the audience. This production is directed by Jason Nious. There is no cost to attend.

It's the last week to see "I Am Here" and "Human Resource Exploitation: A Family Album" at the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art at UNLV. On Friday the museum is staying open until 8 p.m. instead of its usual 5 p.m. closing time. The exhibitions close for good at 5 p.m. the next day, Saturday. Entry to the Barrick Museum is free. Its regular hours of operations are 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays. Learn more on unlv.edu/barrickmuseum.

Core Contemporary

Core Contemporary gallery inside New Orleans Square is showing artists who contributed talents to Meow Wolf's Omega Mart at an exhibition called "Local Explorations." Visitors have the opportunity to see a different side of the artists, according to gallery owner artist Nancy Good. The event is sponsored by Meow Wolf and Core Arts Concord. Core Contemporary is located at 900 East Karen Avenue, Suite D222. You can see "Local Explorations" on Wednesdays through Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m. through Saturday, Feb. 26. No tickets are needed and there is no cost to visit the gallery. Learn more in our recent "How To Vegas" feature.

East Las Vegas

All ages are welcome at THE FUNK Jam at Artisanal Foods Las Vegas on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The vegan pop-up market at 4860 S. Eastern Avenue features live music performed by professional musicians.

Summerlin

Celebrate Lunar New Year at Downtown Summerlin when the signature Lunar New Year parade returns on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The parade along Park Centre Drive features fan dancers, an over-sized dragon and more. The festivities are complimentary and open to the public.

Henderson

Cheer on the Vegas Golden Knights during a free watch party on Water Street Plaza in Henderson. Fans will get to experience the game on Water Street Plaza’s 42-foot-wide jumbotron accompanied by a live DJ, souvenir giveaways, food trucks and more. The party starts at 4 p.m. Saturday as the Knights take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. You're welcome to bring chair and blankets, and there will be heat lamps to help keep warm.

Take the kids for a Glow-in-the-Dark Nerf War at Valley View Recreation Center on Friday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Children ages 7 to 14 are welcome to bring their own Nerf guns, and the recreation center will provide the darts — plus dinner. Protective eyewear is recommended, and late pickup charges apply. Tickets are $15. More information here.

Do you know of an event that would make a great addition to our Community Calendar? Please email details to events@ktnv.com with "Community Calendar (date of event)" in the subject line. Thank you!