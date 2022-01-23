'Different side' of Omega Mart artists offered at Core Contemporary, Meow Wolf exhibition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Before it ever even opened, the mystery behind Omega Mart created a ton of buzz in Las Vegas. Now, Meow Wolf is helping to demystify one of the reasons it's such a hit.

The art company behind AREA15's mind-bending grocery store installation is partnering with Core Contemporary, a local gallery, to showcase 13 Las Vegas-based artists who contributed talents to the popular attraction.

'Local Explorations' at Core Contemporary

Artists like Nancy Good.

"I hadn't, honestly, had not even submitted a proposal to them," she said. "They reached out to me the summer before last."

Good is the owner, gallerist and curator at Core Contemporary in New Orleans Square, which is showing "Local Explorations" now through Feb. 26.

The exhibition is sponsored by Meow Wolf and features artwork in various mediums and styles.

"They will see a different side to the artists and that, to me, a really, really good thing," said Good.

Exhibiting artists include Good, Avantarded, Brent Sommerhauser, Clarice Tara, Elliott Demlow, Eric Vozzola, Heather Hermann, Jane Poynter, Jerry Misko, Joel Spencer, Kent Caldwell, Mila May and Valentin Yordanov.

Core Contemporary is located inside New Orleans Square at 900 East Karen Avenue, Suite D222. The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 12-4 p.m.

Learn more about Core Contemporary at corecontemporary.com.

Metaworm Mural inside Omega Mart

For her contribution to Omega Mart, Good was commissioned to create a 1,000-square-foot mural environment for the Metaworm installation.

"It's up in the office area of Dreamcorp," she said. The project was a collaboration with artist and engineer Mikhail Mansion.

Core Contemporary

"It's a projection mapping installation. Once I saw what was happening, then the light bulb went on." She says a lot of the elements that she uses in her paintings were perfect for the project.

"There's a lot of biological type shapes and repetition, and things alluding to vibration," said Good of her artwork. "I actually feel and see vibrations, in addition to hearing vibrations, and so a lot of that informs what I create."

Amy Abdelsayed, 13 Action News

One of the challenges, though, was lighting.

"I tried new elements to see how they would reflect and bounce light in almost your darkness," she said. "I wanted things to really support the projection mapping, but also have the projection mapping be interactive with what I had painted in two dimensions on the wall."

Core Contemporary

"This was very unique. And I absolutely loved the process," added Good.

Metaworm is one of more than 250 unique projects throughout Omega Mart, with hundreds of artists contributing.

Check out more contributions to Omega Mart on credits.meowwolf.com/omega-mart.

Do you know an artist who should be featured in the "Las Vegas Art Scene" or have an upcoming art experience in the Las Vegas area to share? Email amy.abdelsayed@ktnv.com or send her a DM on Instagram @amyabdel.