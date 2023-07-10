Formula 1 officials outline July paving closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Road paving continues ahead of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix and that means more road closures.

On Monday, officials announced there will be two waves of paving in the month of July. That includes the intersections of Sands Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard as well as Spring Mountain Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Starting on Wednesday at 9 p.m., traffic traveling eastbound on Spring Mountain Road won't be able to continue through Las Vegas Boulevard onto Sands Avenue. Eastbound traffic on Spring Mountain will be able to turn north and south onto Las Vegas Boulevard.

Westbound traffic on Sands won't be able to continue through Las Vegas Boulevard onto Spring Mountain. Westbound traffic on Sands will be able to turn north on Las Vegas Boulevard. However, westbound traffic on Sands won't be able to turn south on Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to Formula 1 officials, access to Palazzo at the Venetian Resort will be available from Las Vegas Boulevard or to westbound traffic on Sands Avenue. Wynn South Gate Drive will be accessible to westbound traffic on Sands.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard will be able to turn west onto Spring Mountain. However, motorists won't be able to turn east onto Sands.

Those closures will be in place until Friday at 9 a.m.

Starting on Monday, July 24 at 9 p.m., traffic headed westbound on Sands won't be able to continue through the intersection at Las Vegas Boulevard onto Spring Mountain Road. Westbound traffic will be able to turn north and south onto Las Vegas Boulevard.

Eastbound traffic on Spring Mountain won't be able to continue through Las Vegas Boulevard. However, traffic will be able to turn south on Las Vegas Boulevard. Motorists will not be allowed to turn north.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard will be able to turn east on Sands. However, motorists will not be able to turn west onto Spring Mountain road.

Those closures will be in place through Friday, July 28 at 9 a.m.