Police investigating 5-car crash after suspect flees domestic dispute, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro police are investigating a five-car crash after a suspect was allegedly fleeing from a domestic dispute, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the crash happened near West Desert Inn Road and South Decatur Boulevard and involved five vehicles.

The suspect is currently in custody, and the extent of the injuries are currently unknown.

Southbound Decatur Boulevard at Desert Inn Road is closed, and Eastbound Desert Inn Road at Decatur Boulevard is shut down.

This is a developing story.

