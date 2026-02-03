Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fatal crash closes Boulder Highway in both directions and lanes at the I-11 interchange

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal crash has closed Boulder Highway in both directions and east and westbound travel lanes at the I-11 interchange Tuesday afternoon.

The public is encouraged to use alternate routes. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

