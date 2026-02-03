Fatal crash closes Boulder Highway in both directions and lanes at the I-11 interchange

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal crash has closed Boulder Highway in both directions and east and westbound travel lanes at the I-11 interchange Tuesday afternoon.

The public is encouraged to use alternate routes. Avoid the area.

#TrafficAlert State Route 582 (Boulder Highway) is closed in both directions; both eastbound and westbound travel lanes at the I-11 interchange, due to a fatal crash. Please use alternate routes and avoid area. pic.twitter.com/IEcCeyuimW — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) February 3, 2026

This is a developing story.