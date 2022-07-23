Fatal collision on South Durango Drive and Edna Avenue kills pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At approximately 10:19 p.m. on Friday, a vehicle collided with a pedestrian on South Durango Drive and Edna Avenue.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 2015 Mazda 3 was traveling southbound on South Durango Drive. A pedestrian was in the roadway at the intersection of Durango Drive and Edna Avenue, outside of any marked crosswalk. A collision occurred when the front of the Mazda struck the pedestrian, redirecting him to the roadway.

The driver of the Mazda remained at the collision scene but showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested on related charges.

Arriving medical personnel transported the pedestrian to University Medical Center’s Trauma Center and began life-saving efforts, but she succumbed to her injuries.

The pedestrian's death marks the 82nd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction.