End in sight: NDOT officials announce updated completion date for Dropicana project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The end of Dropicana is finally on the horizon.

NDOT officials say the project is now 90% complete. This news came out of the Nevada Department of Transportation's finance presentation to the state finance subcommittee earlier this week.

The project began back in May of 2022, with NDOT working to replace the then 60-year-old Tropicana bridge over Interstate 15.

"We called it 'Dropicana,' because we're dropping and taking down several different structures," NDOT's Justin Hopkins previously told Channel 13. "So, half of the Tropicana Avenue Bridge over I-15 is coming down."

The ongoing roadwork has created major traffic backups along what many consider a gateway to the Las Vegas Strip, as shown by this screenshot of NDOT's traffic at the time of this article's publication.

Traffic has only been exacerbated by other major events hosted in Las Vegas, such as the Super Bowl last year and two Formula 1 Grand Prix events.

Officials added that there is still some widening to do and the last part of the project will be west of the interchange on Tropicana.

However, they anticipate the project wrapping up in late August or September.