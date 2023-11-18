NDOT officials announce Post-F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix closures on Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is set for Saturday night.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, crews will be ready to get the roads back in shape whenever the race is over. However, they are reminding drivers about upcoming closures related to the race that could affect your next commute.

NDOT officials said that Tropicana Avenue between Dean Martin Drive and New York-New York will be closed starting on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. That closure is scheduled to remain in place through Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 5 a.m.

They said the closure is "essential for the removal of traffic control measures implemented to enhance traffic flow during the Las Vegas Grand Prix."

During that closure, all on ramps and off ramps between Interstate 15 and Tropicana Avenue will also be inaccessible. However, they said access to and from Tropicana Avenue for New York-New York and Excalibur "will be maintained".

They add you can stay up to date on I-15, Tropicana information using the free "I-15 Trop" app or by visiting their website.