Emergency maintenance on ramp from I-15 southbound to I-215 closes lanes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Emergency maintenance on ramp from Interstate 15 southbound to Interstate 215 has closed down all lanes, according to the Nevada State Police.

Maintenance is expected to end at 3 a.m.

All lanes are blocked.

This is a developing story.

