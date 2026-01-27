Emergency maintenance on ramp from I-15 southbound to I-215 closes lanes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Emergency maintenance on ramp from Interstate 15 southbound to Interstate 215 has closed down all lanes, according to the Nevada State Police.

Emergency maintenance on ramp from I-15 Southbound to I-215. All lanes blocked - use other routes. Start time: 1/26/2026 10:00 PM. End time: 1/27/2026 3:30 AM. Public Details: Ramp from I-15 CD SB to 215 EB/WB closed for attenuator repair.. — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) January 27, 2026

Maintenance is expected to end at 3 a.m.

All lanes are blocked.

This is a developing story.

