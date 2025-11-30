E-scooter and RTC bus crash leaves man critically injured

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash between an e-scooter and an RTC bus has left a man critically injured on Sunday.

Police say a man was riding an e-scooter on eastbound Flamingo towards Spencer alongside an RTC bus when the e-scooter rider clipped the rear right side of the bus as the bus was pulling into a bus stop.

The man fell off the scooter, and the bus ran over his leg. Medical crews arrived at the scene and transported the man to Sunrise Trauma with a critical but stable leg injury.

Traffic units arrived and are taking over the investigation.