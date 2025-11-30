Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

E-scooter and RTC bus crash leaves man critically injured

Flamingo and Spencer St
RTC Southern Nevada
Flamingo and Spencer St
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash between an e-scooter and an RTC bus has left a man critically injured on Sunday.

Police say a man was riding an e-scooter on eastbound Flamingo towards Spencer alongside an RTC bus when the e-scooter rider clipped the rear right side of the bus as the bus was pulling into a bus stop.

The man fell off the scooter, and the bus ran over his leg. Medical crews arrived at the scene and transported the man to Sunrise Trauma with a critical but stable leg injury.

Traffic units arrived and are taking over the investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team