Drivers, expect westbound I-215 to be shut down for several hours after fatal crash in northern valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Part of the 215 beltway was shut down in the northern Las Vegas valley on Thursday afternoon and are expected to stay that way for several hours.

That's according to preliminary information on a fatal collision from Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol.

Westbound lanes of the freeway are closed from Aliante Parkway to Decatur Boulevard, state police said.

Take a live look at the closure here:

The crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck was reported at 3:52 p.m. As of this report, one adult male was confirmed dead at the scene, according to Nevada State Police.

Police note that the driver of the pickup truck remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area," a public information officer wrote in an email to local media. "Further information will be provided following the preliminary investigation."

No further information was immediately available at the time of this report.