Driver in critical condition after crashing in Boulder Station parking lot

Posted at 7:52 AM, Aug 22, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver is at the hospital in critical condition after crashing their vehicle in a parking at Boulder Station Casino.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened on Monday at 7:40 p.m.

Investigators said evidence at the scene and surveillance video of the collision showed a 2003 Honda Accord was spotted in the parking lot before it hit a retaining wall no the far east end of the property.

Police said the drive had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sunrise Hospital. They add impairment is believed to a contributing factor in the crash.

As of Tuesday morning, no further details have been released.

