Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Driver collides into electrical pole, closes southbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard and Walnut

Crash on N Las Vegas blvd
RTC Southern Nevada
Crash on N Las Vegas blvd
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver collided with an electrical pole, closing down southbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard and Walnut Road Sunday afternoon, Metro Police say.

According to police, the crash happened around 3:18 p.m. and the driver was rendered unconscious. He was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Roads are closed at the moment.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team