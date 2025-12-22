Driver collides into electrical pole, closes southbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard and Walnut

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver collided with an electrical pole, closing down southbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard and Walnut Road Sunday afternoon, Metro Police say.

CRASH - ROAD CLOSED on N Las Vegas Blvd Southbound at N Walnut Rd. All lanes blocked - use other routes. Start time: 12/21/2025 3:29 PM. 🚧 — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) December 21, 2025

According to police, the crash happened around 3:18 p.m. and the driver was rendered unconscious. He was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Roads are closed at the moment.

This is a developing story.