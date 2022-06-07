Watch
Driver arrested on suspicion of hitting pedestrian, leaving scene in northeast Las Vegas

At least 212 drivers in Henderson got a traffic citation during a recent distracted driving enforcement initiative, the Henderson Police Department says.
Posted at 7:14 AM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 10:14:49-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard on Tuesday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

It happened at approximately 2:05 a.m. Police said the driver did not stop after hitting the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were able to located the suspect's vehicle in a nearby apartment complex parking lot, and he was taken into custody.

The intersection was closed in all directions as of 5 a.m.

The suspect was not immediately identified by police, but officials said more information would be revealed in a forthcoming press release.

