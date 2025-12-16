LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after a crash near Rancho Drive and Gowan Road Monday night.

An alert Channel 13 received from RTC Southern Nevada says the crash happened around 9:34 p.m.

WATCH : Guy Tannenbaum breaks down alternative routes to avoid traffic near deadly crash

Deadly crash closes intersection in both directions near Rancho Drive and Gowan Road

Metro Police confirm that crash happened around 9:30 p.m. when they say that a man was crossing Rancho Drive outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a car driving southbound on Rancho Drive.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained on scene and impairment is not suspected.

Rancho Drive is closed in both directions between Gowan Road and Duncan Drive.

This is a developing story.