Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Crash leaves motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries in east valley

serious crash
AP IMAGES
serious crash
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash between a car and a motorcyclist has left the motorcyclist with serious, life-threatening injuries on Wednesday, according to Metro Police.

The crash happened around 1:53 p.m. at the intersection of East Viking Road and South Pacific Street.

Police say that a person riding a Harley Davidson Fat Boy was traveling west on East Viking Road when a 2022 Chevy Equinox made a left turn into the path of the motorcycle.

Medical crews transported the motorcyclist to Sunrise Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevy remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities. The driver showed no signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team