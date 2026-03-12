Crash leaves motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash between a car and a motorcyclist has left the motorcyclist with serious, life-threatening injuries on Wednesday, according to Metro Police.
The crash happened around 1:53 p.m. at the intersection of East Viking Road and South Pacific Street.
Police say that a person riding a Harley Davidson Fat Boy was traveling west on East Viking Road when a 2022 Chevy Equinox made a left turn into the path of the motorcycle.
Medical crews transported the motorcyclist to Sunrise Hospital for life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Chevy remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities. The driver showed no signs of impairment.
The crash remains under investigation.