Crash leaves motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash between a car and a motorcyclist has left the motorcyclist with serious, life-threatening injuries on Wednesday, according to Metro Police.

The crash happened around 1:53 p.m. at the intersection of East Viking Road and South Pacific Street.

Police say that a person riding a Harley Davidson Fat Boy was traveling west on East Viking Road when a 2022 Chevy Equinox made a left turn into the path of the motorcycle.

Medical crews transported the motorcyclist to Sunrise Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevy remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities. The driver showed no signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.

