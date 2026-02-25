Crash kills pedestrian on mobility scooter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian who sustained substantial injuries from a crash on Feb. 8 on East Charleston Boulevard, east of Spencer Street, has now died as of Monday, Feb. 23.

Police say that around 1:26 p.m., a pedestrian, now identified as 84-year-old Randall Chaplick, was on a mobility scooter crossing Charleston Boulevard northbound, outside of a marked crosswalk, when a Toyota Tacoma was traveling eastbound on Charleston Boulevard when they collided.

The pedestrian was injured and succumbed to their injuries on Monday, Feb. 23, according to the Metro Police.

The pedestrian's death is the 22nd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction.