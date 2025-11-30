Crash kills pedestrian in wheelchair in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash in the southwest valley has killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on West Flamingo Road and South El Capitan Way around 5:22 a.m.

A Kia Forte was traveling eastbound on Flamingo Road when a pedestrian in a wheelchair was crossing Flamingo Road outside of a marked crosswalk west of El Capitan. The pedestrian was traveling in the path of the car and was struck.

Medical crews responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to UMC-Trauma Center. Unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

The driver showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with the investigation.

This is the 148th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD jurisdiction in 2025.