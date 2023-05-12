Crash kills pedestrian in southwest valley, police confirm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a fatal crash happened on Rainbow and Warm Springs Road Thursday night.

Initial details provided by police say that the accident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

"Several people called 911 stating the pedestrian was laying on the ground," police told KTNV.

Police said medical has arrived at the scene and pronounced the pedestrian deceased.

The notification of this death comes shortly after a crash that happened earlier on Rainbow between Desert Inn and Spring Mountain roads where a motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle after crashing into a van pulling out of a business.

KTNV will provide more information once available.