Crash kills bicyclist in the northwest valley, impairment suspected

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash in the northwest valley kills a bicyclist on Sunday morning.

The crash happened at around 7 a.m. near the intersection of North Shaumber Road south of West Grand Teton Drive.

According to Metro Police, evidence collected at the scene indicates that a Mercedes was traveling southbound in northbound lanes when a bicyclist who was traveling northbound was struck by the car.

Medical crews responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures, but the bicyclist succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Mercedes remained at the scene and displayed signs of impairment. He was arrested for charges related to Driving Under the Influence and Reckless Driving.

This is the 132nd traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD jurisdiction for 2025.

The collision remains under investigation.