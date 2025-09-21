Crash kills 12-year-old riding an electric scooter in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash between a van and an electric scooter leaves a 12-year-old dead on Sunday morning in east Las Vegas.

The crash happened at around 10:51 a.m. near the intersection of Tully Avenue and Hidden Desert Way.

A Ford van was traveling westbound on Tully Avenue, nearing the intersection with Hidden Desert Way, when a 12-year-old on their electric scooter entered the intersection, hitting the van, according to Metro Police.

Medical crews responding to the crash pronounced the boy dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford van remained at the scene and completed field sobriety tests. Impairment is not suspected.

This is an ongoing investigation.