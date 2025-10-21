Crash in the northwest valley leaves motorcycle injured

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash between a motorcycle and a Tesla in the northwest valley leads to the hospitalization of motorcyclist.

The crash happened near Cheyenne Avenue near Metro Academy Way at around 3:45 p.m. on Monday.

Two motorcyclists were traveling westbound on Cheyenne Avenue near Metro Academy Way when a Tesla making a eastbound turn on Cheyenne struck one of the motorcyclists.

The motorcyclist was transported to UMC Trauma and was unresponsive when they arrived at the hospital.

The driver of the Tesla showed no signs of impairment.

All lanes on Cheyenne are blocked in both directions.

This investigation is ongoing.

