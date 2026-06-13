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Crash blocks all lanes on southbound Lamb Boulevard at Cecile Avenue, RTC says

Crash blocks all lanes on southbound Lamb Boulevard at Cecile Avenue, RTC says
RTC
Crash blocks all lanes on southbound Lamb Boulevard at Cecile Avenue, RTC says
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning about a traffic incident in Sunrise Manor this morning from the RTC.

According to them, a crash has blocked off all lanes on southbound Lamb Boulevard at Cecile Avenue.

We reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to learn more.

Officials shared with us that the crash involved two vehicles. One driver was hospitalized in critical condition, and the other was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The area will experience closure as police continue their investigation. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.

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