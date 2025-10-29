Construction underway for new pedestrian crossing in Chinatown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Construction for a new pedestrian crossing is underway on Spring Mountain east of Arville Street that will connect Chinatown Plaza and Shanghai Plaza.

Monday, Oct. 27, marked the official start of the first phase of construction with crews working Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The project is expected to finish in 45 working days.

Drivers should expect lane restrictions, sidewalk detours and limited access to driveways during the project. There could also be 24-hour lane restrictions in some areas.

Some of the new features include:

Pedestrian-activated flashing beacons to alert drivers when the crosswalk is in use.

High-visibility thermoplastic crosswalk markings for improved daytime and nighttime awareness.

Dedicated spot lighting focused on the crossing to enhance visibility after dark.

ADA-compliant curb ramps and signage to ensure accessibility for all users.

A ruby red pedestrian signal pole, designed to complement Chinatown’s cultural aesthetic and provide visual distinction.



“For years, residents, business owners and visitors have asked for safer ways to move between these two vibrant plazas. I’m proud to see this project moving forward as part of our ongoing efforts to create a walkable, welcoming and culturally distinct corridor,” said Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones.

