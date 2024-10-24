Collision kills motorcyclist near Horizon Drive and Greenway Road

HENDERSON (KTNV) — On Wednesday, Oct. 23, a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle left a motorcyclist dead.

The accident occurred around 6:01 p.m. near Horizon Drive and Greenway Road.

The motorcyclist was westbound on Horizon Drive approaching Greenway Road when he failed to stop at a signal and was travelling at high speeds.

The motorcycle collided with the vehicle, resulting in the motorcyclist being ejected from the motorcycle.

The 36-year-old motorcyclist was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

It is unknown if the motorcyclist was impaired at the time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

