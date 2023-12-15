City setting aside $12 million to improve roadway safety in East Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Road improvements could soon be coming to East Las Vegas.

On Thursday, officials from the City of Las Vegas announced they have received $8,377,460 in federal grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation. They are also contributing nearly $3.6 million in additional funds with the goal of improving roadway safety in Ward 3.

"It seems like every day we wake up to news of another terrible crash on our increasingly busy roadways," Mayor Carolyn Goodman said. "Working together in a community-wide effort is how we will develop strategic solutions to put a stop to these tragic and often senseless fatalities. These funds will help us to continue to make our roads safer."

The funds will be used to new and improved pedestrian crossings and crosswalks, flashing beacons that alert motorists to pedestrians, protected areas on busy streets, lighting, shade upgrades, and traffic signal improvements.

Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Diaz said the funds will also help the city's Vision Zero initiative. The city introduced that initiative in Aug. 2022, which is aimed at eliminating traffic fatalities and severe injuries on Las Vegas roadways by 2050.

A similar program was first implemented in Sweden in the 1990s. Since then, it has been introduced to more than 45 cities across the United States, including Las Vegas.

City officials didn't announce a timeline on when those projects could begin or would be completed, as of Thursday night.