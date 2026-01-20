Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Car runs stop sign, causes rollover crash hospitalizes 5 in southwest valley

(Source: Raycom Media)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A rollover crash near West Desert Inn and South Hualapai injures five Monday night, according to Metro Police.

Police say that at around 7 p.m., a crash happened when a car traveling northbound on Navajo Willow ran a stop sign at Desert Inn and struck an SUV going eastbound, causing the SUV to rollover.

Five people in total sustained minor injuries, including two adults and three minors. All were transported to a hospital.

Eastbound lanes on Desert Inn are closed due to the crash.

