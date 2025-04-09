Arville & Desert Inn intersection closed to motorcycle crash, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The intersection at South Arville Street and West Desert Inn Road is closed as Las Vegas Metro Police investigate a vehicle versus motorcycle collision Wednesday afternoon.



Metro said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. They do not suspect impairment at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Metro said to use alternate routes.

This marks the second motorcycle collision on Wednesday, as just hours prior a separate motorcycle collision occured less than five miles away in Spring Valley. That collision resulted in one death.