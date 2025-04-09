LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person is dead after a Wednesday morning wreck in Spring Valley.

It happened around 5:35 a.m. near the intersection of Russell and Lindell roads, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Channel 13 had a crew at the crash site while authorities investigated.

Motorcyclist dead after Wednesday morning wreck in Spring Valley

A Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading west on Russell Road at the same time a Nissan Altima was heading south on Lindell.

The Altima failed to stop for the posted stop sign at the intersection of Russell and Lindell, authorities said, leading to the front of the Harley Davidson hitting the right side of the Altima near the front tire.

The motorcyclist was ejected onto the roadway. Despite medical personnel's efforts, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan Altima remained at the collision scene and did not display any signs of impairment.

At least one dead in Spring Valley wreck

The motorcyclist's death marks the 51st traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2025.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.