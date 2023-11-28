Arrest report: Henderson man assaulted, strangled wife before burning body in barrel

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A fight between a husband and wife is what led to a burning body being found in a barrel, according to Henderson police.

On Monday, investigators announced they had arrested 43-year-old Freddie Wright, who has been booked on open murder, arson, and destroying evidence charges after his wife was found dead in a burned metal drum last week. Investigators said she had been dead for several days before she was found.

According to a police report, Wright told police that he has six children with his wife, identified as Janell Bowen. He said he confronted her over who she "might be talking to and possibly having a romantic relationship with". The report states that was on Saturday, Nov. 18. When Bowen said she did have a relationship with someone that Wright knew, he told police that he "snapped" and "blacked out" before strangling her with his hands and a cord until she stopped moving.

The Clark County Coroner's Office said Bowen's autopsy revealed she had strangle marks on her neck, bruises on her upper back, three fractured ribs, and evidence of sexual assault.

The report states Wright told investigators he put Bowen in blankets, put her on a wagon, and put her body outside of the apartment where he had been staying while putting clothing on top of her to hide her so no one could see her. The next morning, he told police he put her inside his brown van and "drove around as he didn't know what to do". He told police he ended up at an unknown park where he took a "trashcan" and put Bowen inside.

Wright said he drove to an abandoned hotel where he dropped off the trashcan. However, he said he went back the next day, picked up the trashcan, and ended up at a gated service road off Sunset Road, next to the Whitney Mesa Recreational Southwest Trailhead. The report states he then poured gas onto Bowen and set her on fire. He said he then heard sirens, "proceeded to get scared", and threw the red gas can away before driving away from the scene.

According to Henderson court records, Wright made an initial appearance on Tuesday where he was no bail was set. His next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.