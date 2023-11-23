Henderson police: Dead woman found in metal drum after fire

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson investigators are looking into what happened after a dead woman was found in a metal drum.

According to the Henderson Police Department, firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Sunset Road after someone reported a fire.

Whenever firefighters arrived, they were able to put out the flames, which were contained inside a metal drum. Once the fire was out, they found a dead woman inside the drum.

Henderson detectives are now investigating this as the 12th homicide this year.

The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after the next of kind are notified. As of Wednesday night, no further details have been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, call 311, or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. You can also submit information on the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.