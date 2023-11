HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Henderson police have made an arrest in a case involving a woman's body being found in a burning drum near in the southeast valley on Wednesday morning.

Detectives announced Monday that 43-year-old Freddie Wright had been booked on the following charges:



1 count of Open Murder

1 count of Arson, 1st Degree

1 count of Destroying Evidence

HPD says the investigation is ongoing.