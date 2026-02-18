Answering your questions: Ongoing road work gives West Summerlin neighbors traffic troubles

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You hear me say all the time in my stories: "If you have any questions about ongoing road construction in your neighborhood, send them my way!"

Well, that's exactly what brought me to Sky Vista Drive in West Summerlin on Tuesday.

Viewer Paul in Summerlin writes: "Access to Sky Vista from W. Charleston has been closed for almost six months now… I've been in contact with the county, and they keep pushing the completion date month after month… I still haven't gotten an explanation of when it'll be completed."

Doug from Summerlin also wrote in, adding: "The project started in August 2025 with a completion date of October 2025… Thousands of residents are inconvenienced every day, and we see no end in sight."

Charleston and Sky Vista is the last intersection on the way to Red Rock Canyon, and on a quick drive through there Tuesday morning, you can see a ton of traffic cones and lots of road work going on.

"It's very slow go," local Steven Chmiel told me at the Red Rock Canyon sign. "The wind had a lot of the cones blown down, and there was significant traffic."

I took those questions and concerns right to Clark County to get some answers about the work being done along Charleston and Sky Vista and when it'll wrap up.

A spokesperson tells me it's all related to ongoing work on the Red Rock Legacy Trail, a long-term project which, eventually, will give cyclists a safer route in and around Red Rock Canyon when it's completed.

Right now, though, crews are working on the first phase of the trail, connecting Charleston and Sky Vista with the new parking lot created for the Red Rock Canyon sign, which opened late last year.

The county tells me a big part of phase one is the creation of a new traffic signal at Charleston and Sky Vista — the reason Sky Vista is closed from Charleston to Desert Moon Road/Crossbridge Drive.

What about the mix-up on the construction timeline?

The county spokesperson says a community newsletter mistakenly put out that the signal construction and work around Charleston and Sky Vista was a 90-day project, when, in fact, it was actually set to last six months. They added the new signal should be up and running — and the intersection fully reopened — by the end of this month.

Drivers tell me even though they're glad this project is set to wrap up soon, they still have to navigate construction everywhere else around the valley.

"It's constant — we joke around that our state animal is the traffic cone," Chmiel said. "It's tedious and tiring, but it seems like there's always road work in this city."

If you have any questions or concerns about traffic safety or ongoing roadwork in your neighborhood, I'd be glad to look into them, just like I did for this story. You can send them to me directly via email at Guy.Tannenbaum@KTNV.com.