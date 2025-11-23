Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
All lanes closed regarding a shooting in Spring Valley, LVMPD says

Roads blocked in Paradise
Roads blocked in Paradise
UPDATE

Channel 13 reached out to Metro to learn more about this road closure on Saturday.

Officials have shared with us that the roads are not closed due to a crash, though they confirmed that a crash involving a bus did occur in the area.

The area is instead experiencing closures due to a shooting event, LVMPD said.

We shared the initial report of this shooting with you earlier this afternoon, and will continue to provide updates as we learn them.

ORIGINAL STORY

The RTC has shared details regarding a traffic incident in Paradise on Saturday.

According to the RTC, a crash has blocked all lanes in both directions on Decatur Boulevard at Rochelle Avenue.

Traffic cameras show the roadway to be taped off. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.

