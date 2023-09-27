Watch Now
Airport connector tunnel lanes to be closed for maintenance work in October

Posted at 3:25 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 18:25:28-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Airport officials are giving motorists a heads up ahead of routine maintenance work that will lead to some lane closures in October.

According to airport officials, the southbound tunnel is scheduled to be reduced to one lane from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. That's from Oct. 2 through Oct. 6 and Oct. 9 through Oct. 13.

The northbound tunnel is scheduled to be reduced to one lane from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. That's from Oct. 15 through Oct. 19 and from Oct. 22 through Oct. 26.

Airport officials said lanes will be reopened when work is not in progress.

